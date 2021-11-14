Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $68,378,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 533.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

