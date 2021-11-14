OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $66.73

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.73, but opened at $64.90. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $639,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

