OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.
OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.
In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
