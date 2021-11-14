OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

