Oppenheimer Raises F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target to $33.00

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 418.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

FSTX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

