Opium Market Capitalization Achieves $9.55 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003580 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $105,028.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opium has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,351.29 or 1.00321019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.86 or 0.07110188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

