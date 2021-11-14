Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

