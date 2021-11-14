Oleg Shchegolev Sells 500 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 500 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $13,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth $655,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $35,360,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.