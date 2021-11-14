OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OFS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 56.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 28.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

