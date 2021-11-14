Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

OCGN stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

