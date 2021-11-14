Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 27.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 27.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLY stock opened at 11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 11.13 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

