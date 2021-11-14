NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $233.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.84.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.82. 2,827,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $145.66 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.