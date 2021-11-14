NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

Shares of NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.61. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

