Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NVVE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

