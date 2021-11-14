NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$8.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

TSE NVA opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.