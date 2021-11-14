Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 70,617 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ProPetro worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

