Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 172,343 Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

