Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after buying an additional 204,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last ninety days.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

