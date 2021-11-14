Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet cut Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

