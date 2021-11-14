Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,352 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

