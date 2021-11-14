Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 178,791 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

