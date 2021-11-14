NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

