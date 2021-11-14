NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 114.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $3,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NuVasive by 30.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 110,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 47,609.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 526,087 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.