NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

