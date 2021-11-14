NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $17.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

