NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRXP stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

In related news, insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alessandra Daigneault sold 33,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $442,003.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.