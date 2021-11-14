Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

