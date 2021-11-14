NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

