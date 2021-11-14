Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NCLH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,701,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,114 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

