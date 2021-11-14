NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 4,310,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

