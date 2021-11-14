Northern Trust Corp Has $9.92 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of KT worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of KT by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 379,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

