Northern Trust Corp Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of BrightView worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BrightView by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BrightView stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

