Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.