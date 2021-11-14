Northern Trust Corp Buys 25,182 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $784.48 million, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 3.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

