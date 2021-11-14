Northern Trust Corp Acquires 105,917 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUNG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $880,612.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $993,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

