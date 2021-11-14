Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.86 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

