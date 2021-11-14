NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.84 ($43.34) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

