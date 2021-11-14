NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €36.84 ($43.34) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

