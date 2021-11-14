Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

NAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.42. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

