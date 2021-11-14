Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Norcros stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a market capitalization of £255.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 303.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

