Noble Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Noble Financial currently has a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:FTK opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

