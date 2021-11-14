NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $364.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $328.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $127,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after buying an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after buying an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

