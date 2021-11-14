NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NN. Oppenheimer began coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

