NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

NXE stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.