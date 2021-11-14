Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

