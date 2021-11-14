Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 76,084 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $60.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38.

