Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth $2,795,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 191.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

ARKQ opened at $87.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $101.11.

