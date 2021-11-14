Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $21,751,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.