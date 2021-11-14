Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00069906 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

