Nerve Finance (NRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.66 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $1.51 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00220191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00086047 BTC.

Nerve Finance Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.