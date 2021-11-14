Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.76% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $14,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.95. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

