NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. 529,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

